First taking the stage at age 7 and then, making her national TV debut on the Oprah Network at age 13 for writing and composing a theme song for “The Gayle King Show,” Angelique Francis has always been around music. By age 14, she had already become a proficient acoustic guitarist, upright bass, electric guitar, and electric bass player, and was performing at a multitude of festivals. In 2018, she released her first album of original music, Kissed By The Blues.
Now with her new album, Long River, hitting the Blues Charts around the world and in the Top five on the Roots Music Report’s Canadian Chart, she’s coming to the Montreal International Jazz Festival on Thursday, June 30 at the Rogers Stage 7 pm.
I was pleased to speak to the charming Angelique via Zoom. “I am so excited to be coming back to Monteal,” the Ottawa native said. “I last performed at the Jazz Festival in 2019 on the outdoor stage. It was pouring rain all night, but people still came out in droves.”
Blues traditions are at the heart of all of Francis’ songs, but there are also intriguing genre bends towards soul, folk, jazz, gospel, and rock along the way. Francis’ versatile, soulful, and evocative vocals anchor the trip, conjuring up reminiscences of Big Mama Thornton, Koko Taylor, Aretha, Bessie Smith, and more. And it's the mixture of genres and influences running through Long River — and the sense of everything and everyone being connected — that anchor the key concept Francis wanted to convey with her new album.
“Despite our differences, and the vast variations in our personal histories, we are all floating down this river together,” notes Francis. “We are all connected in this way. We have all shared the same beginning, and we will all share the same end.”
In addition to Francis’ focal point contributions as lead vocalist, she plays upright bass, electric bass, harmonica, acoustic and electric guitar, organ, and keyboards on the album. Joining her are four of her family members: co-songwriter, producer, drummer and vocalist Kiran Francis, saxophonist and vocalist Kharincia Francis, trombonist and vocalist Kira Francis, and vocalist Kayla Francis. Rounding out the band are Dave Williamson on lead electric guitar and Ed Lister on trumpet.
“I feel so fortunate to be doing this with my dad and my sisters,” Francis said. “It really is a family affair.”
Thursday night’s set will be about one hour. Francis notes that she has touring throughout most of the pandemic and that will continue for the rest of the summer.
As for her connection to Oprah, Francis recalls a memorable conversation with the queen of talk over Skype.
To hear some of her music go to https://angeliquefrancis.net/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.