CFQR 600 AM Radio will unveil the first phase of its live programming on Monday, June 13 with veteran broadcaster Jim Connell as the morning man.
Connell has had a long association with broadcasting in Montreal, working with the earlier incarnation of 600 AM, 940 News, and Global TV.
The program will be called “Mornings Matter” and be a regular feature weekdays from 6 am to 9 am.
CFQR 600 will feature all-time hit music of the 70s, 80s and 90s, along with news, information, and programs on topics of interest. As I had written in my blog late last year, CFQR 600 was expected to take this step some time ago, but according to co-founder Rajiv Pancholy “It got deferred because of the resurgent wave of COVID”.
More information about future programs will be made available on the station’s new website www.cfqr600.com, which launches on Monday as well. The website will also enable listening to the station on various digital platforms. I am told two Apps will also be available imminently for ease of listening on Android and IOS smartphones.
CFQR 600 AM Radio has already acquired a following of listeners who like the music they play, including Rachel the cashier at my neighbourhood fruit store. It will be nice to hear the golden pipes of Connell and others who follow him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.