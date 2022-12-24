I have been a sports fan almost since the day I was born. Over the last few years, with my work at the school board, city council, The Suburban and other journalistic pursuits, my attendance at games of the Canadiens, Alouettes and Impact (oh sorry, CF Montreal), has been limited. In fact, since the pandemic first hit us almost three years ago I have relied on my Bell Fibe magical PVR to remain a fan.
When my brother and I were young, one season went to over 50 Montreal Expos games at Jarry Park out of 81 home contests. For many years, starting in my teens, I covered the Expos and our other professional teams in the press box for United Press International, The Sunday Express, The Suburban, The FAN Radio Network, The Ottawa Sun and a few others. I lived a true “Bucket List” item when I assisted my late dad as regular co-host for the Expos pre and post games shows on the old CIQC AM 600 Radio. I have some great memories.
As 2022 draws to a close, please allow me to share my frustrations related to the local sports scene.
The Alouettes
Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie really worries me? More than three years ago the Alouettes were left without an owner. Ambrosie entertained a wide array of suitors, finally settling on Toronto businessman Sid Spiegel and his son-in-law Gary Stern. Spiegel was 91 and in her poor health, yet Ambrosie allowed him to purchase 75 percent of the club. Very few people knew this as Stern became the front man from day one. Their first season was wiped out due to COVID (again, a failure on the part of Ambrosie). Sadly, Spiegel passed away before the abbreviated 2021 season even got underway.
The new owners did make the wise decision to bring in former radio executive Mario Cecchini as president and Danny Maciocia as general manager. Stern is a man of charisma and clearly embraced his new role. It did appear to me that perhaps he and Cecchini were not necessarily on the same wavelength. Stern had taken to Twitter and during the season he’d solicit advice from fans, promptly messaging Cecchini with instructions.
Last August Stern announced he was stepping away from day to day management of the team and that "The Estate" of Spiegel would oversee things from there. In the media, Cecchini promised everyone this would be business as usual. But we never did see any representative from “The Estate.” After the season, Stern appeared to be back in charge and last week it was disclosed that Cecchini’s contract was not being renewed. What a shame! His work with the team was nothing less than exceptional, improving corporate sponsorship and attendance. He was also everywhere in the community.
Stern is now telling everyone who listens that he and “The Estate” are looking for French-Canadian businessmen to either buy the team or take a significant ownership stake.
It is clear that this team is on the block and that Stern and “The Estate” want to let the new owners select their own president. I would not even be surprised if a deal is already in the bag. I will go so far as to predict that former Als player Eric Lapointe, whose group tried to acquire the squad three years ago, will make it happen this time. Lapointe has a business background and he would become president. Alternatively, former Habs and Impact executive Kevin Gilmore could be in the mix. I'd like to see lawyer Dino Mazzone involved. And what about former Mayor Denis Coderre as president?
I just hope that Commissioner Ambrosie does it right this time before we risk losing this team forever.
The Canadiens
Two years ago, in a very strange NHL season due to COVID, the Canadiens made it to the Stanley Cup finals. Then General Manager Marc Bergevin made it happen and also gained notice for his flashy suits. Yet the following fall he was fired after the team got off to a disastrous start. Some people think he really got the gate for drafting defenceman Logan Mailloux, who was involved in a controversial incident while playing in Europe where he shared photos of a woman he had sexual relations. That would be quite ironic since Mailloux has been signed to a contract and shows all the signs of becoming an NHL superstar.
With Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes managing the Canadiens and Martin St. Louis as head coach, the Habs are rebuilding again. Credit Bergevin for some of the key parts of the team: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Kaden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jake Allen, Jordan Harris and Josh Anderson. But he also gave insane contracts to Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin. While Drouin will be out the door after this season (if not before), the first three’s contracts are so ridiculously expensive that nobody will take them. Price will retire pretty soon anyhow.
Owner Geoff Molson made a wise move by hiring Gorton. His mistake was not having a Gorton in place when Bergevin was GM for he could have blocked the Price, Gallagher and Armia contracts and the trade to acquire Drouin.
CF Montreal
They are now called CF Montreal. For the life of me I cannot understand why Montreal’s professional soccer team discarded a catchy name like the Impact. I can tell you that kids I see at schools have not gravitated to “CF Montreal.” The team did have a winning season, but once again team owner Joey Saputo ran into conflict with a head coach -a good one- who left. As well, the team’s community relations activities remain very weak, the polar opposite to the Alouettes.
Montreal Alliance and The Rocket
The Montreal Alliance of the Canadian Professional Basketball League were not so great in the winning column for their first season, but they virtually sold out all of their home games at Verdun Auditorium. I have nothing to criticize; ditto for the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens American Hockey League affiliate. Playing at cozy Place Bell, they have attracted a loyal following from day one.
