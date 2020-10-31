Montreal businessman Jon Gurman was shopping at Party Expert Friday when he came upon a costume accessory which offended him as a Jew. For $3.99 you can own the most sinister moustache known to mankind. While the chain does not advertise it that way, it can only be described as a Hitler moustache as in German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Hitler's Toothbrush mustache is one of the most powerful symbols of the last century, an inch of hair that represents infinite evil. So how can Party Expert, one of the largest party supply and costume stores in Canada, have it at their many stores and on their website?
“I was shocked,” said Gurman, a successful clothing manufacturer who now also supplies online gaming apparel and masks via his M4SK Army division.
There is no question that racism and intolerance is at an all-time worst around the world these days. Anyone who purchased that moustache for Halloween is either unaware of its morbid historical significance or wishes to dress up as the greatest madman this globe has ever known.w
The toothbrush moustache was worn by the likes pf Charles deGaulle. Oliver Hardy , George Orwell and Charlie Chaplin, the latter for film roles only. In The Great Dictator he actually satire Hitler. After World War II that particular style of moustache became associated with Hitler and I personally cannot say I have ever seen a person with it.
Perhaps it would be wise for Party Expert to retire it from its collection.
B'nai Brith Canada's local office has been alerted. Gurman is also reaching out to this Member of Parliament.
