It is time to talk bagels folks.
When I was young, as a special treat, my dad would drive us to the Mile End area where we’d excitedly walk inside the Fairmount or St. Viateur bagel shops and get a dozen poppy or black seeds piping hot from their oven.
As time went by, R.E.A.L. Bagel came to the West End. The St. Viator Bagel Café surfaced on Monkland -and closed a few years ago – while Diz, Mtl Bagel. Côte Saint-Luc Bagel and others were born.
Montreal gained a solid reputation for having the best bagels in the world. On August 4, from 6 pm to 8 pm, the Museum of Jewish Montreal (5220 Boul. Saint-Laurent) will present A Tale of Two Bagels: Tasting Montreal and New York's Best. “We'll be bringing various bagel and other food vendors from Montreal, as well as one vendor from New York City,” says Arts Programming and Communications Manager Austin Henderson .
The event will be centered with a discussion with Kat Romanow of the Wandering Chew and Sari Kamin from the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD) in the Big Apple.
But wait! Having just returned from one of my frequent trips to Ottawa, I must inform the Museum about one of the finest all-round bagel shops in all of Canada. That is Kettemans, which goes beyond the basic mile.
Kettlemans' hand-rolled Montreal style bagels, unique spreads, fresh salads, and sandwiches make the perfect breakfast-to-go, boardroom power lunch or late-night indulgence. Founder and Montreal native Craig Buckley opened the first store in August of 1993. When he started the business, he simply wanted to make the best bagels you could find. By rolling, “kettling,” and baking traditional Montreal Bagel in a wood burning-oven using handpicked hardwood, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the traditional quality of the food, Kettlemans has become a food institution — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year — for 28 years. There are four locations in Ottawa, two in Toronto and yes very soon in Montreal right across the street from the Bell Centre. While the large bagel oven has arrived, Buckley says construction and staff training might take until late 2022.
Kettlemans is a combined bagel shop/restaurant and that is where it will stand up among its competitors in Montreal. I just love the concept. As you get in line to make your order, there are pre-packaged snacks, bagels, party sandwiches, spreads, latkes , knishes and desserts to choose from. Montreal-based Solly the Caterer even has some goods on the shelf.The selection of your favorite bagel, fresh out of the oven and stuffed with classic deli sandwich ingredients, is a lot of fun. There is so much to choose from.
Sabrina Taran, the organizer of the August 4 event, says the format will include schmoozing while sampling food offerings from different stations (drinks available for purchase as well), with a moderated discussion on the history, culture and distinctions of Montreal and New York bagels led by Kamin of MOFAD and Romanow.
Among the vendors signed up are: Fairmount Bagel (Bagels)St-Viateur (Bagels), Bagel Le Trou (Bagels), Les Givrés (Bagel Ice Cream, Zadies (House-smoked salmon); and Shelsky's (NYC bagels From Brooklyn). I hope Kettlemans is included in 2023.
“The concept for this event came from an inquiry from The neighborhood, a Brooklyn-based organization with a similar aim to build community through experiences rooted in Jewish culture and the arts,” said Taran. “They had an idea for a bagel event in collaboration with MOFAD highlighting Montreal and New York bagels and asked for our support in developing content for it. As we began to talk, we collectively loved the idea of a deeper collaboration that would engage both of our communities, thus we decided to each host a local version of the event this summer. It was important for us that this event not be seen as a "bagel competition" but a true celebration of the differences and similarities between the bagel cultures of Montreal and New York. While each of our organizations aims to foster Jewish identity and community, we share a pride and responsibility in highlighting the distinct culture of our cities as well, as our name proudly suggests. We love that bagels are both culturally Jewish and Montreal, which is fitting for our organization as we get back into in-person programming and explore growing opportunities in our new and larger museum space."
Tickets for the Montreal bagel event can be purchased for $11.15 each via https://jlive.app/events/2521.
