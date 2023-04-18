Little Readers: The Tragically Hip to publish alphabet book for young readers

The bestselling Canadian band, The Tragically Hip, will release a picture book, THE TRAGICALLY HIP ABC, this October. The Tragically Hip ABC is a love letter to The Hip: an ABC picture book for young music fans that features illustrations from four renowned Canadian illustrators.
The book will be available at retailers across North America starting October 24, 2023.
Decades of the band’s hit singles, iconography, and touchstones can be appreciated in a brand-new way: an ABC picture book! From “A is for Ahead by a Century” to “N is for New Orleans is Sinking,” all the way to “Z is for Frozen in My Tracks,” this illustrated ode to the band can be enjoyed by readers of all ages. Featuring art from acclaimed Canadian illustrators Clayton Hanmer, Julia Breckenreid, Bridget George, and Monika Melnychuk, this book will be the perfect gift for fans of The Hip both old and new.
“Having grown up in rural Ontario, where fifty mission caps and rusty breezes were the norm, The Hip was the soundtrack of my youth. Whenever I hear their music, so many memories come flooding back,” said illustrator Clayton Hanmer. “It’s been an honour and a privilege to be part of this project, helping to introduce their work to a new generation.”
Illustrator Julia Breckenreid agrees. “I jumped at the chance to collaborate on a picture book using The Tragically Hip’s song titles. I loved Gord Downie, and the group’s songs are inextricably woven into so many chapters of my life.” She adds, “It also gave me the opportunity to work with my cousin, Monika Melnychuk. How could I say no?”
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.