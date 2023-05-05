Little Readers: The Fire Star

Maven and Reeve have only three days to solve the mystery of the theft of the precious Fire Star gem. They’ve only just met each other — and not under the most auspicious circumstances. Will they be able to work together? And how will the mysterious Beech Circle come into play?
An exciting read with an action-filled plot and dual narrative from a pair of stereotype-defying heroes.
