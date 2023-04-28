Little Readers: Scurvy Dogs vs. Moby Catfish

Scurvy Dogs is a fully illustrated first graphic novel for kids who like silly books! Each of the Scurvy Dogs books are a swashbuckling journey like no other. In the third book in this graphic novel series, our intrepid adventurers Captain Hooktail, Chubs, Patch, and Tinkles take on snow, ice, and the infamous Moby Catfish, terror of the high seas. Will the pirate pooches prevail? You'll have to read it to find out.
