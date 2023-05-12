Little Readers: How to Make a Movie in 12 Days

When movie-loving Hayley’s beloved grandma dies, so does her dream of making the horror movie they were writing together. Then she inherits the money to buy a professional camera, and becomes determined to see the project through, with only three weeks to do so. But someone is sabotaging Hayley’s movie! Who? And why?
This is an uplifting tale about friendship, resilience, and following one's dreams. Plus, it pays homage to some of the most well-known classic films.
