Little Readers: Books for Earth Day

With Earth Day here, it’s a good time to pick up a great picture book to help your little reader understand a little bit more about our planet and nature. Here are some fantastic reads.
Nell Plants a Tree by Anne Wynter and Daniel Miyares - A beautifully written and illustrated book about a pecan tree lovingly planted by a young Nell and how it grows with her and her family over the years. Nell Plants a Tree is a perfect book for Earth Day. (Harper Collins)
I Live in a Tree Trunk by Meg Fleming, illustrated by Brandon James Scott - For really young readers, I Live in a Tree Trunk is a cute book featuring various animals in their habitats. The fun rhymes and cute animals are sure to delight any young reader. (Harper Collins)
The Making of Butterflies written by Zora Neale Hurston, adapted by Ibram X. Kendi, illustrated by Kah Yangni - The first thing that stands out in this book is the bright collage style illustrations, they are gorgeous. They bring to life Hurston’s folktale about how the Creator came to make butterflies. No doubt, this book will draw the attention of any little reader. (Harper Collins)
Meanwhile Back on Earth by Oliver Jeffers - I’ve reviewed this book previously, but given the theme I thought it was worth mentioning it again. The book is illustrated in typical Jeffers style, as we journey with a father and his children, through our solar system while looking back at earth’s history of conflict. It’s a great book to give children perspective of the vastness of our solar system. (Harper Collins)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
