Books & Reviews: Summer books for middle grade

If you’re looking for great books for your middle grade readers over the summer, here’s a list of some fantastic graphic novels and chapter books to recently hit the bookshelves.
Cranky Chicken Party Animals by Katherine Battersby (Simon and Schuster) - My 9 year old has already read this book several times since we’ve received it. I hear him in his room giggling non-stop, he just can’t get enough of Cranky Chicken and Speedy Worm. In this second Cranky Chicken book it’s Cranky’s birthday and since she doesn’t like surprises, Speedy Worm decides to throw her an unsurprise party full of un-cranky things. Hilariously written and illustrated, Cranky Chicken Party Animals is sure to bring joy to any young reader. (Ages 6-9)
Esme’s Birthday Conga Line by Lourdes Heuer (Penguin Random House) - It’s Esme’s birthday and her grandparents didn’t plan a birthday party. That’s no problem for Esme as she puts her problem-solving skills to work, ensuring the best party ever. This is a clever and fun chapter book, keeping readers on their toes as Esme works through all the details of her party. The expressive illustrations by Marissa Valdez add to the fun of the story. (Ages 6-9)
Scaredy Squirrel Gets a Surprise by Melanie Watt (Penguin Random House) - Scaredy Squirrel is back with another fear-inducing adventure. This time around a big surprise box shows up at Scaredy’s home and after imagining all the possibly horrendous things that could be in there, he concludes that it must be sent away. We’re big fans of Melanie Watt in this house and Scaredy’s latest adventure did not disappoint. It’s funny as usual and full of fun banter between Scaredy and his friends. (Ages 6-9)
Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas (Harper Collins) - This is a fantastic graphic novel about middle grader Bree as she navigates a new school in a new state. Stuck with the only elective left, she’s forced to take Swim 101 and is ashamed that she can’t swim. With the help of an elderly neighbour however, she’s able to turn things around and finds a new passion. This novel has a strong story, covering issues such as bullying and anxiety, as well as integrating history lessons. (Ages 8-12)
The Secret Diary of Mona Hasan by Salma Hussain (Penguin Random House) - Written in a diary format, The Secret Diary of Mona Hasan is a witty and moving novel guaranteed to pique the interest of any young reader. Set in 1991, readers journey with Mona as the Gulf War breaks out and her family decides to relocate to Canada’s east coast. On top of dealing with the normal stuff that kids go through, Mona also has to deal with moving to another continent. Though serious topics are covered in this book, Mona’s wit and sassiness really drives the story. (Ages 10-14)
Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game by Chris Grabenstein (Penguin Random House) - In this prequel to Grabenstein’s Mr.Lemoncello series, we learn how everyone’s favourite game maker got his start in game making. A witty and whimsical read, this is a great book for kids who are starting to venture into chapter books. You can’t help but love Luigi and his determination not only for game making but to ensure that his friends are having fun along the way. (Ages 8-12)
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F Steadman (Simon and Schuster) - Fans of fantastical adventures will absolutely adore this book. Every year Skandar’s family watch the Chaos Cup and every Mainlander dreams of being able to compete one day. All Skandar dreams about is leaving the mainland to go to the secretive Island where unicorns live. One night a mysterious figure appears and shakes up Skandar’s world. If you’re a fan of ‘chosen one’ hero adventures this book is for you. Steadman delivers an epic adventure where unicorns are not the cute, loveable mythical beings we’ve always thought them to be. (Ages 8-12)
Growing Pangs by Kathryn Ormsbee (Penguin Random House) - This is one of those books that I wish I had read as a child. Growing Pangs is a semi-autobiographical graphic novel that discusses mental health issues such as anxiety and OCD. Katie knows she’s different, she’s homeschooled, has freckles and crooked teeth, but with her bff Kacey by her side none of that matters. When they go to camp however, Kacey starts acting weird and they stop talking. Katie is now left to navigate all these big issues and insecurities without her best friend by her side. This graphic novel would be a perfect addition to any library. (Ages 8-12)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
