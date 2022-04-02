Books & Reviews: Sea of Tranquility

I’m not sure why it took me this long to read a book by award winning, best-selling author Emily St. John Mandel, but after reading her latest novel, Sea of Tranquility, I can’t wait to work my way through her back catalogue. Sea of Tranquility brings us through different points in time, from 1912, 2020 to 2203 and so on, as the world faces various flu pandemics. Mandel’s writing style has such a serenity to it, that reading it during our own very real pandemic didn’t give me the anxiety I thought it would, rather it brought me a sense of peace, calm and connectedness. Of course, being that this is a work of science fiction, with time travel and moon colonies, you’re able to detach fully from our reality and escape into this fascinating world that Mandel has created. The novel itself is brief, I was able to read it over the course of a weekend, and yet it’ll take up a lot of space in your mind. I still have not been able to stop thinking about the book and Mandel’s observations of human nature. I highly recommend Sea of Tranquility, whether you’re a fan of science fiction or not.
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St.John Mandel (Harper Collins) is available April 5.
