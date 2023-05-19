Books and Reviews: Zoe and the I Can't Monkey

As parents we’ve all been there - our child sees their friends riding two wheel bikes and decide they want their training wheels off, only to discover it may not be as easy as it looks. When they start wobbling on that first try, suddenly doubt and fear seeps in and they go from being fully confident to tearfully declaring “I can’t!”. West Island dad and author Adrian Lortie, along with illustrator Natalia Peña, have a solution for how to help our kids get that “I Can’t” monkey off their backs in his book Zoe and the I Can’t Monkey. This colourful children’s book brings us the story of Zoe as she tries to learn how to ride a two wheeled bike while navigating those negative thoughts that keep telling her she can’t do it. It’s a perfect book to not only help children understand those nagging thoughts and how to stop them, but to also guide parents on how to help their children. With summer around the corner, this is the perfect book to read with your young children as they embark on fun summer adventures.
Zoe and the I Can’t Monkey by Adrian Lortie, illustrated by Natalia Peña (Tellwell Talent) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
