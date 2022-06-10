Books and Reviews: You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty

With such an attention grabbing title and cover, it was hard to pass up the opportunity to read Akwaeke Emezi’s latest novel, You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty, and it did not disappoint. This contemporary romance introduces us to Feyi Adekola as she attempts to step back into the dating game, five years after the tragic accident that stole the love of her life. Shortly after beginning to date a great guy she finds herself in paradise, unexpectedly falling for the one person who is off limits - his father. What follows is a deep and pure romance that is undeniably meant to be. Feyi however, is also still deep in her grief and needs to find a way to honour her late husband, while also honouring herself in allowing her heart to love again.
Emezi’s writing in this novel is spectacularly bright and vivid, much like the book’s cover. Their writing truly transports the readers to this paradise, surrounded by great food, gardens and art. The story is told entirely from Feyi’s point of view allowing the reader to work through her process wth her. This is Emazi’s seventh book in five genres and their first contemporary romance. I look forward to reading whatever they come up with next.
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
