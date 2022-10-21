Books and Reviews: When the Sparrow Falls

I came across Neil Sharpson’s When the Sparrow Falls in a rather unconventional way. A few months ago, I was tracking a book package that shipped out of Toronto when I noticed it skipped Montreal and found its way to Europe. After a few days of watching, it bounced between Germany and Ireland, and I contacted the courier with absolutely no luck in locating the package. With much frustration I did what most people do these days and took to Twitter. The courier company never replied to my tweet of course, but a few weeks later Neil Sharpson did, letting me know he somehow received it. He kindly shipped my package back and included a copy of his book to keep it company. I admit that I don’t usually read sci-fi novels, but I was intrigued by the concept of a world dominated by AI. I’m so glad that I read it because I absolutely loved this book. The Caspian Republic is the last standing sanctuary in a world dominated by AI. Special agent Nikolai South has kept a low profile since the passing of his wife until a secret mission is assigned to him. He now finds himself face to face with an AI and over the course of his mission he’s forced to reconsider everything he’s ever known about life and love.
World building in novels can be tricky, but right off the bat Sharpson brilliantly describes the Caspian Republic which allows readers to jump right in with no questions or confusion. I was expecting the book to cast a bad shadow on AI and science technology, but it turned out to be the opposite. The Caspian Republic is the only place where AI is banned and as the book goes on Sharpson delivers us with many reasons why and how tech can be used for the greater good. With the holidays fast approaching, I highly recommend adding When the Sparrow Falls to your wish list.
When the Sparrow Falls by Neil Sharpson (Tor Books) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
