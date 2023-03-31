Books and Reviews: Two for the Road

With warmer weather right around the corner it’s the perfect time to dive into a road trip rom-com and Chantal Guertin’s last novel Two For the Road is just the book to get you into travel mode. Owner of a romance bookstore, Gigi Rutherford dreams of one day having her own meet-cute, believing that all couples are destined for one. After spending hours listening to the same romance audiobook, convinced the narrator is her soulmate, Gigi’s friends surprise her with a ten day guided bus tour through England, guided but none other than Zane Wilkenson, the voice of her favourite audiobook. Plans rarely go as expected though and when she arrives to find out Zane had a family emergency, Gigi is forced to make the best out of her trip, with a bus full of strangers and Taj, the bus driver that she hates to find so alluring.
I love a book that has a great cast of supporting characters. You can’t help but love Gigi and root for her as her character develops, but watching the stories of her fellow passengers helps bring the story together. This book serves as a good reminder that not everything in life will go as planned and that sometimes it’s ok to let go to go with the flow.
Two For the Road by Chantal Guertin (Doubleday Canada) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.