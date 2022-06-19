Books and Reviews: Tracy Flick Can’t Win

I’ve never read the book Election, but I fondly recall the film adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick, an over achieving high school student vying for the role of class president. It’s been 24 years since Election and Tracy Flick is back in Tom Perrotta’s sequel, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. Tracy finds herself once again going after that top spot, this time as principle of a public high school in New Jersey. The whole process forces Tracy to reflect on her time in high school, as she’s once again forced to ask whether her qualifications are ever enough.
Tracy Flick Can’t Win introduces us to a whole new cast of characters. Even though there are many characters to keep track of, it’s not enough to cause confusion. The book itself is a fast read, I was able to read it all over the course of a weekend. It’s a highly entertaining dark comedic read with many reflections of modern day society. The ending through me for a loop however and was definitely one that I did not see coming. Perrotta does a brilliant job at capturing the current American culture.
Tracy Flick Can’t Win by Tom Perrotta (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
