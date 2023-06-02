Books and Reviews: The Whispers

From bestselling author Ashley Audrain, The Whispers, is not to be missed. The novel follows four women who are neighbours, and their relationship with motherhood and each other. It begins with an end of summer party where Whitney can be heard screaming at her son Xavier through the open windows. Months later when Xavier is hospitalized after an accident at home, the speculation and whispers begin. All four women have their own secrets, and their lives are all about to intercept in the most unimaginable ways.
This book is an absolute page turner. I could not put it down and when I did I could not stop thinking about it. These four women have such different relationships with motherhood and Audrain captures them all brilliantly. You have the working mom who struggles with motherhood, the stay at home mom who feel undervalued, the infertile mom struggling to hold on to pregnancy and the mother of a neurodivergent child struggling to have him been seen and accepted. This is a very raw, open and emotional book that pushes all the boundaries on motherhood. The lies and deceits will have you on the edge of your seat as you piece everything together. The final line of the book is bound to make every reader audibly gasp. This is a must read summer suspense novel.
The Whispers by Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada) is available June 6, 2023.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.