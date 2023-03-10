Books and Reviews: The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything

Kara Gnodde’s debut novel, The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything, is a heartwarming story about the bond between siblings and the self-imposed responsibilities we place upon ourselves at the expense of personal growth and happiness. Siblings Art and Mimi were orphaned as young adults and have spent a decade relying on each other. Art is a mathematical genius who has spent his life trying to solve an unsolvable math question. Mimi works in the TV and movie industry in the sound design department and has devoted all her time and energy to looking after her older brother. Nearing 30, however, she decides that it might be time to live her life for herself for once and opens herself up to finding a romantic partner. Fitting a new person into one’s life when accustomed to being a full-time caretaker to another proves to be challenging for Mimi, especially when her brother has suspicions about the intentions of this new person in their lives.
When first reading the premise of this book I was expecting more of a rom-com. I was pleasantly surprised however at how deep and thought-provoking this novel turned out to be. The romance between Mimi and her new boyfriend Frank takes a back seat to the complexity of her relationship with her brother. Gnodde did a fantastic job at developing two deeply complex characters that you can’t help but fall in love with. This is a book about trauma, guilt, family, and letting go.
The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything by Kara Gnodde (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
