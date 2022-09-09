Books and Reviews: The Theory of Crows

It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of David A. Robertson’s YA novels, so it goes without saying that I could not wait to get a copy of his first adult novel, The Theory of Crows. I devoured this book in a weekend and have not stopped thinking about it. The book is a split narrative story that jumps between a troubled father, Matthew, and his estranged teenage daughter Holly. When tragedy strikes the family, Matthew and Holly set out on an adventure to find their family’s old trapline. This provides an opportunity not only for the father and daughter to reconnect, but for them to also reconnect with their ancestral roots.
The Theory of Crows is a well crafted story, deep in emotion and lightly touched by magic. The topics in the book are heavy and yet Robertson’s writing is so lyrical that you find yourself whispering “wow”, astonished at how he brilliantly puts these feelings into words. For me the biggest stand out of this book is how he perfectly captures what it’s like to live with anxiety. He describes all the tiny details of what goes on inside an anxious mind in ways that I’ve never been able to articulate. Any reader who has experienced anxiety will find solace in Robertson’s words and will feel less alone.
The Theory of Crows by David A. Robertson (Harper Collins) will be available September 13, 2022.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.