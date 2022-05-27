Books and Reviews: The Summer Place

If you’re looking for a great beach read this summer, then look no further than Jennifer Weiner’s The Summer Place. A messy family drama, The Summer Place is a perfect example of how sometimes the act of keeping secrets can be more destructive than the secrets themselves. The book is multi narrative, spanning three generations, as they prepare for a wedding at the family’s summer house in Cape Cod. Each family member is worn out by the challenges they had faced during quarantine and as the wedding approaches they each find themselves weighed down by life-long secrets threatening to implode their happy family life. The house however, has a way of stripping away all those layers and bringing them back to reality and the most important thing: family.
The Summer Place is a page turner that had me hooked and completely absorbed in this messy family drama. Jennifer Weiner is known as being the boss of the beach reads, and The Summer Place is no exception. She reminds us that sometimes we need to get back to our roots, to love and most importantly to forgive.
The Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
