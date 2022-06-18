Books and Reviews: The Petting Zoos

There seems to have been an explosion of pandemic themed novels over the course of the last two years, both historical fiction and dystopian. Whereas many books focus on living through a pandemic, K.S Covert’s The Petting Zoos takes place 10 years later and looks at humanity’s collective post trauma reaction. It’s been 10 years since a virus dubbed Henny Penny has swept the globe and the government had issued a return to work mandate. Writer, journalist, Lily hasn’t had any face-to-face contact in the 10 years since Henny Penny arrived and must now return to the office. The world has changed since the virus, including mask and glove mandates. Skin to skin contact is illegal, clothes must be made from an uncomfortable material that the virus can’t cling to and of course long gone are the days of clubs and dancing. When Lily is tasked with an investigation into the illegal petting zoos popping up, she realizes just how important skin to skin contact is to our over all well-being. What follows is Lily’s personal journey to shed herself of the anxiety she has accumulated over the last 10 years.
Without a doubt, being a book about people petting each other, the novel has an erotic element to it. With that being said it’s not over the top graphic and everything is in good taste. Lily’s journey is fascinating and Covert delivers a well crafted story that allows the reader to grow along side Lily. I was worried the book would give me anxiety as it looks at a post pandemic life, however I really enjoyed it and couldn’t put it down.
The Petting Zoos by K.S Covert (Dundurn Press) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.