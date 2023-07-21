Books and Reviews: The Octopus Way

I remember when my kids were younger we had a difficult time finding books about animals that were not too heavy on facts, but rather informative in a way that would grab their attention. It goes without saying that I was immediately drawn to The Octopus Way (book one in the Cale and Chloe series) by Tina Lavallee. The illustrations by Amanda Pechousek pull the reader in with their beautiful and calming colours. In the book we see Cale and Chloe transform into octopuses and readers learn about these incredible creatures as they explore their surroundings. The book will easily hold the attention of any child, while providing them with a lesson on the intelligent creatures. From the author: “I wanted the series to be all-inclusive, allowing every child to see themselves in the characters. That's when the idea of Cale and Chloe transforming into different wonders of nature each day came to me. This concept not only promotes inclusivity but also sparks children's imaginations as they embark on new adventures.”
I’m looking forward to seeing which animals Cale and Chloe will transform into next, perhaps my childhood favourite the zebra, or my young son’s favourite, penguins! Which animal would your child like Cale and Chloe to transform into?
The Octopus Way by Tina Lavallee, illustrated by Amanda Pechousek is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
