Books and Reviews: The Lost Chapter

Set on a dual timeline between the 1950’s and modern day, Caroline Bishop’s latest novel The Lost Chapter is a captivating story about friendship and secrets. When octogenarian Florence comes across a loosely based novel of her time in a French finishing school, written by an old friend, she’s catapulted down memory lane, forced to relive a secret that has been haunting her for 60 years. With the help of her teenage neighbour, who is carrying a heavy secret of her own, Flo sets out on a journey to find her old friend and tell her side of the story.
One thing that I really enjoyed about this book is the way Bishop formatted her dual timeline. The 1950’s chapters were a book within the book, as they were chapters from the book that Flo’s friend wrote. This gives the reader a good contrast of the young Flo, portrayed as shy and timid, with the current day strong and outspoken woman she became. The book hooks you in from page one and keeps you engrossed right up until the very end. The story serves as a great reminder of the importance to always follow our hearts and dreams and to stay true to ourselves.
The Lost Chapter by Caroline Bishop (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
