Books and Reviews: The Fortunes of Jaded Women

Who doesn’t enjoy an intergenerational story of family disfunction complete with hot gossip, messy matchmaking, fruit fights and above all, unconditional love? The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh is a strong debut novel that I could not put down. It all began with a curse when Oanh left her husband after falling in love with another man. She and all future generations would be cursed with only daughters as punishment. Fast forward to the present and Oanh’s great-great-grandaughters all have strained relationships with their mothers. The mother’s themselves, three sisters and a half sister, are no longer speaking to each other. Scattered around the globe the women will do anything to distance themselves from the mothers and try their best to not become like them. That all changes when Mai’s long trusted psychic delivers big news, leading to the events that will finally bring all the women together.
The biggest stand out about this book is how much I laughed out loud. The book is multi-narrative and all the women are dealing with serious issues, however Huynh cleverly finds a way to lighten the mood with quick humour where it’s needed. Through all the chaos and dysfunction the unconditional love is palpable and the hardships of parenthood is front and centre. Though Mai is short tempered and quite cynical in life, you can’t help but fall in love with her.
The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.