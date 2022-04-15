Books and Reviews: The Diamond Eye

Kate Quinn’s latest spellbinding novel, The Diamond Eye, is historical fiction at its finest. Quinn brings us back to World War 2, but this time introducing us to one of history’s deadliest snipers, Lyudmila “Mila” Pavlichenko. In 1937 Pavlinchenko, otherwise known as “Lady Death” was a bookish history student in the Soviet Union when she traded her books for a rifle joining in the battle against the Nazis. The novel introduces to the force that was Mila Pavlichenko, with chapters alternating between her time on the front lines and her delegation tour in the United States in 1942.
I admit that I hesitated to read this one given the current war in the Ukraine. Quinn is such a brilliant writer however that I couldn’t pass it up. The majority of the book takes place at the front lines of the war but true to Quinn form the humanity is not lost. The author clearly did her research and much was pulled form Pavlichenko’s memoir, introducing us to this caring mother, wife and friend. I also really enjoyed Quinn’s depiction of Eleanor Roosevelt, a woman I admittedly knew very little about.
If you are a fan of historical fiction you will love The Diamond Eye.
The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.