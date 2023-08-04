Books and Reviews: The Damages

If you’re looking for a book that will generate a big discussion with your book club, then look no further than The Damages by Genevieve Scott. The novel begins with the 1998 ice storm, where our protagonist Ros is a first year college student. At some point during the storm, after an evening of drinking, Ros’ roommate disappears. The story then jumps to 2020, when in the midst of the pandemic the full story of what really happened that fateful evening comes to light. Ros is then forced to reconcile her past with her present.
Scott did a fantastic job at capturing the 90’s and the ice storm. Even though I was in high school at the time and not college, I still felt transported back to those days. I also loved the way she showcases the narcism of youth and that need to find your place and inner circle. When the book then jumps to the present time, Scott opens wide the blurred lines of the Me Too movement. This book will require a lot of deep breathing as she enters the muddy waters of the movement. I have no doubt that readers who were in high school or university during the 90’s will reflect back on their own experiences, or that of their friends. This is a propelling and thought provoking book that you just can’t put down.
The Damages by Genevieve Scott (Penguin Random House) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.