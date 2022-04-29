Books and Reviews: The Candy House

Jennifer Egan’s latest novel, The Candy House is a web of stories that pull together and connect in making a perfect examination of the beauty and perils of modern day technology. The novel kicks off in 2010 when a tech mogul develops his latest idea, ‘Own Your Unconscious’ which allows you to access and share every memory that you’ve ever had. Of course, with every good idea comes its own plethora of unforeseen pitfalls. If you had access to a memory, but viewed from the memory bank of the person you were with, do you really want to hear their internal dialogue from that moment?
This book has a lot of characters, and each chapter is written so differently that you’d almost think that they were all penned by different writers. With that said, it’s all pulled together beautifully. Despite the big cast of characters, it is very easy to keep track of who is who and how they connect. The different writing styles between the chapters enhances the reading experiences as they’re all written to suit the different personalities. Egan delivers to us an examination of love, family and connection in an era of total access and over sharing.
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
