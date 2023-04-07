Books and Reviews: The Berry Pickers

In her hauntingly beautiful debut, Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers is a page turner that will stay with readers long after they’ve finished reading it. The year is 1962 and a Nova Scotian Mi’kmaq family is spending their summer in Maine picking berries. One day four year old Ruthie disappears, an event that will haunt her brother Joe, who was just six at the time, for the rest of his life. Joe struggles with a deep anger and self loathing over his guilt of having been the last one to see Ruthie alive. Meanwhile in Boston Norma grows up in an affluent family with a complicated over protective mother. As she gets older however, Norma beings to piece together strange things from her childhood, leading her to believe that there’s something her parents aren’t telling her.
Told in alternating narratives between Joe and Norma, Peters makes the readers feel as though they are sitting around a table with family members listening to old family tales. The way in which she captures so many of their memories on a single page without confusing the timeline is spectacular. Throughout the whole story you’re reminded of the power of family and forgiveness.
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.