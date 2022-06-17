Books and Reviews: Sweet Sweet Revenge Ltd.

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 24°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 9°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.