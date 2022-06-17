Books and Reviews: Sweet Sweet Revenge Ltd.

I love to get lost in a quirky, ridiculously over the top book. Jonas Jonasson’s Sweet Sweet Revenge LTD is guaranteed to put a smile on your face as you read about the misadventures of a group of people attempting to get revenge on a common foe. Meet Hugo, a former adman, whom after a disagreement with a neighbour over the placement of a trash bin, was inspired to open a new business helping others take revenge of those who have done them wrong. Enter Kevin and Jenny, brought together by unusual circumstances, looking to get back at an art dealer who wronged them both in unimaginable ways. Somewhere in the mix of this cast of characters we have a Maasai warrior and the art work of South African artist Irma Stern.
If one thing can be said about Jonasson’s writing, it’s that he is very funny. There were so many laugh out loud moments in this book and as outlandish as many of the events were, it was never too over the top to make you stop reading. In fact as a reader I was immediately hooked and wanted to know how much worse things could get and more importantly how any of the characters could possibly succeed in getting themselves out of the mess they were in. With all the madness going on in the real world right now, this was the perfect book to escape to.
Sweet Sweet Revenge LTD (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
