Books and Reviews: Sari, Not Sari

Sari, Not Sari is the debut novel by former entertainment reporter Sonya Singh. This fun novel follows the adventures of Manny Dogra, the successful CEO of Breakup, a company that helps people with their relationship breakups. Manny feels like she has her life right where she wants it, until her picture on the cover of popular magazine shows up heavily Photoshopped to lighten her skin. When a new client, Sammy Patel, approaches Manny with an odd breakup request, Manny can’t pass up an opportunity to strike a deal that helps her connect with her South Asian roots. What follows is a jam-packed weekend of food, fun, dancing and love at Sammy’s brother’s wedding, along with an Indian culture crash course for Manny.
This book is a great debut rom-com. It immediately hooks you in and never lets up. Singh does a fantastic job at making you feel like you’re there with Manny, you can smell and taste the food, you can see the gorgeous sari’s and you can hear the music. Though it’s a rom-com, this book is also about cultural identity, as Manny takes a journey to self discovery. Sari, Not Sari is a colourful, heartfelt debut novel that is sure to delight any rom-com fan.
Sari, Not Sari by Sonya Singh (Simon and Schuster) is available April 5, 2022.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
