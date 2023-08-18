Books and Reviews: River Mumma

I love a book that takes you by complete surprise and exceeds all of your exceptions. River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta is an action-packed page-turner that will completely grab you and pull you into to its magical realism. Reid-Benta brings us a story complete with Jamaican folklore and throws it into modern day Toronto. Alicia is having a quarter-life crisis when one night she’s called to a river by the mythical River Mumma herself and given a mission to find a stolen treasure. Along with her friends Mars and Heaven, Alicia sets out in the streets of Toronto to hunt down the treasure and return it to the mermaid before time is up. Of course the task is not easy when other mythical creatures will do anything to prevent Alicia from finding River Mumma’s treasure.
This book does a great job at bringing ancient Jamaican folklore to the streets of Toronto. I loved learning about River Mumma and other folklore such as duppies and the Rolling Calf. The entire time that I was reading this book all I could think about was how much I’d love to one day see it on a big screen. The action was non stop with characters that you can’t help but love and cheer for.
River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta (Penguin Random House) is available on August 22, 2023.
