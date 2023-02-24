Books and Reviews: Pineapple Street

If you want to get sucked into and completely immersed in the world of New York’s mega rich upper class, then Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson is the book for you. Jackson’s debut novel follows the children of the Stockton family, real estate moguls in New York City, who had cemented themselves amongst the country’s top one percent. After completing business school, Darley opted to give up her inheritance in the name of love, choosing to not ask her husband to sign a prenup. Sasha married into the family, and feels as though she’ll never be accepted by her in-laws simply because she grew up middle class. Georgiana, the youngest of the family, starts to re-examine her life after a devastating accident that she was ill equipped to deal with.
This is a strong character driven novel. The extravagant world in which this family lives made me feel like I was watching some sort of circus show play out. The over the top themed parties, the amounts spent at school fundraisers and the non practical household items that adorn the Pineapple Street house all bring a great humour to the book. This is a story of deep reflection and it’s hard not to become completely engrossed in each of the lives of the siblings. At the core, the love and closeness of the Stockton family is the heartbeat of this delightful novel. This is a book that is easily devoured in a weekend.
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin Random House) will be on sale on March 7, 2023.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
