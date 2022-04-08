Books and Reviews: Oceanarium

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. A few rain showers in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 6°C. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 1°C. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.