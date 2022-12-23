Books and Reviews: Non-fiction roundup

This was a great year for fans of non-fiction books. If you’re still looking for a perfect read for that non-fiction lover in your life, we’ve got you covered.
Red Zone: From the Offensive Line to the Front Line of the Pandemic by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Harper Collins) - I must confess that I am not a football fan. When I saw this book however, I couldn’t wait to read it because I was fascinated by his story. For anyone not familiar, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was born and raised here in Quebec, is an NFL Super Bowl champion, who temporarily hung up his cleats to head to the front line of the pandemic because he’s also doctor. The book hooked me right from the beginning and I could not put it down. Whether you’re a football fan or not, this is a great and fascinating read.
Is There Bacon in Heaven? by Ali Hassan (Simon and Schuster) - Being a big fan of CBC’s Canada Reads, I was drawn to this memoir by the competition’s host and was not disappointed. Before reading this book I was not aware that Hassan grew up on the South Shore in Brossard. Given that Hassan is a comedian there are a lot of laugh out loud moments in the book, but there’s also a lot of retrospection when it comes to his relationship to religion.
Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Collins) - Whether you’re a fan of Tarantino’s films or not, if you love the cinema then you will love this book. It’s very evident that Tarantino has a great love and respect for the art of cinema. His passion is felt on every page of this book, which in turns makes it hard to put down. I was not familiar with many of the films or actors that he speaks about, but due to his enthusiasm I might have to have a movie night inspired by this book.
Running Down a Dream by Candy Palmater (Harper Collins) - I can attribute my love for literary fiction and Canada Reads to Candy Palmater. She was a fierce champion of literature and reading with an exceptional personality that you could not turn away from. It was a shock to learn of her sudden passing last Christmas and I wasn’t sure if this book would ever be published. I’m grateful that it was as it’s an excellent and inspirational read. Every bit of Palmater’s energy is poured into these pages and that makes it a book that is hard to put down.
Making a Scene by Constance Wu (Simon & Schuster) - Best known for her role in the movie Crazy Rich Asians and the tv show Fresh Off the Boat, Constance Wu brings us a very open and transparent book of essays chronicling her life. This book is without a doubt very captivating due to the honesty and frankness with which she writes. As this is a collection of essays the timeline isn’t linear, but that in no way takes anything away from this great read.
Live Wire; Long-Winded Short Stories by Kelly Ripa (Harper Collins) - If you’ve ever watched an episode of Live! you’ll know exactly what kind of energy can be found inside the pages for this book. In this collection of short stories it feels like you’re sitting down with Kelly Ripa and she telling you about various moments in her life. It’s no doubt a highly entertaining read and is perfect for any Ripa fan.
We Were Dreamers; An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu (Harper Collins) - We’re big Marvel fans in this house so I was excited to read Simu Liu’s memoire and it does not disappoint. I knew nothing about Liu’s life before reading this book, and I read with absolute awe learning about his early life in China. This book is honest, heartbreaking but also funny and inspiring. This is a great book about family and inter-generational relationships.
Dying of Politeness by Geena Davis (Harper Collins) - I didn’t know much about Geena Davis, but being an 80’s kid and fan of the iconic movie Beetlejuice, this memoir piqued my interest. Her writing hooks you in from the very beginning, making this a fast and compelling read. Davis manages to balances the sadness and hardships of her life with a good amount of humour. It’s a great, candid, memoir that can easily be read in a day.
Hockey Moms; The Heart of the Game by Theresa Bailey and Terry Marcotte ( Harper Collins) - This book would be the perfect gift for any hockey mom, past or present, in your life. Over thirty hockey moms get candid and share their stories about life as a hockey mom. The ups and downs, the early mornings and long drives to away rinks are all laid out in these pages showing the dedication it takes to me a hockey mom.
The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon and Schuster) - This is the perfect book for any Jerry Seinfeld fans. I love the show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and this book gives fans the story of how the show came to be and how it’s made. It includes a lot of great photos both from episodes and behind the scenes along with a lot of the interview dialogue. It simply is a great coffee table book.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.