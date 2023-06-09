Books and Reviews: Miss Matched

It’s beach read season and Wendy Million’s latest rom-com, Miss Matched, is the perfect summertime read. After years of a disappointing dating life, Tayla Murphy decides to empty her life savings to enlist the help of a cutting-edge “soulmate” match making service. When the algorithm reveals her ex-boyfriend as her soulmate she’d love to cut her losses, however she needs her money back to move on. That’s when her ex, Simon shows up with an offer she can’t refuse. If she can prove that the algorithm was indeed wrong he’d help her expose the flawed service and get her money back. As they spend time together however, Tayla has to keep asking herself, was it really a glitch, or is Simon her soulmate?
Miss Matched is a sweet and tender love story. The chemistry between Tayla and Simon is palpable and never eases up. You can’t help but fall in love with these two characters as they learn to see past their own doubts and insecurities and rebuild what was once lost.
Miss Matched by Wendy Million (W by Wattpad Books) is available June 13, 2023.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
