Books and Reviews: Middle grade summer read roundup

As we head into summer, it’s a good time to stock up on some great reads to keep the kids occupied on rainy days and long car rides. Here are some middle grade books that are sure to make your middle grader happy.
Spy Camp The Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs - Stuart Gibbs’ bestselling second book in the spy school series is now available as a graphic novel and it does not disappoint. Graphic novels are great for hesitant readers and readers who desire a little more images to help move a story along. Spy Camp is action packed and bound to make any reader feel like they are on a great adventure. (Simon and Schuster)
Star Trek Prodigy; A Dangerous Trade by Cassandra Rose Clarke - If your middle grader is looking for even more adventure then they won’t want to miss this action packed Star Trek novel. Even if your reader is like me and has absolutely no prior knowledge when it comes to the world of Star Trek, this book is easy to follow and hooks you in right from the beginning. (Simon and Schuster)
Gossamer Summer by H.M.Bouwman - A fun magical summer adventure, Gossamer Summer is full of action and emotions. After the death of their grandmother, Jojo and her sisters are moved from the city to the country, where they’re left to their own devices to explore their surroundings. After befriending the kid across the street, the gang go on quite the adventure with some fairies, while also coming to terms with their grief. This is a charming book that will have any child hooked. The way the author handled the complexities of grief is truly stunning. (Simon and Schuster)
The Crossover Tie-In Edition by Kwame Alexander - Told in beautiful poetic verse, The Crossover is definitely a book that you can’t put down. It tells the story of twin brothers, who are sons of an ex-pro basketball player, as they navigate middle grade. I simply loved the creativity of having a novel written in verse. It pulls you in and flows non stop. This is a perfect summertime read. (Harper Collins)
The Firefly Summer by Morgan Matson - You don’t get much summery than this book. Ryanna expects to spend an organized summer with her father when she suddenly receives an invitation to visit her deceased mother’s parents at their old camp. With a desire to learn more about her mother and to uncover the mystery of why her father no longer speaks to that side of the family, Ryanna accepts the invitation. Instead of a quiet summer, she discovers she has a huge family, which leads to an adventure filled summer with all her cousins. This is a fun and touching novel, reminiscent of unorganized summers filled with exploration and laughter. (Simon and Schuster)
Nic Blake and the Remarkables; The Manifesto Prophecy by Angie Thomas - Acclaimed author of the YA bestseller The Hate U Give, is back with her first middle grade novel that does not disappoint. This fantasy novel is action packed from the get-go, but also delivers all the emotion that readers come to expect from Thomas. Nic Blake wants to be as powerful as her dad, however a series of revelations and events will have her looking for powerful tools she’s never heard of as she races to save her father from imprisonment. Without a doubt Thomas’ remarkable talent does not go unnoticed and this is a fantastic magical summer read. (Harper Collins)
Finally Seen but Kelly Yang - Ten year old Lina Gao can hardly contain her excitement as she arrives in Los Angeles to finally be reunited with her parents and sister after 5 years of being apart. She quickly discovers however that life in America is not as rosy as her mother made it out to be and it’s very different than her life back in China. This is a powerful read, full of emotions and that is hard to put down. Yang tackles the immigrant experience in a way that is accessible to middle grade children. This is definitely a book that should be in all middle grade classrooms. (Simon and Schuster)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
