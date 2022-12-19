Books and Reviews: Middle grade book roundup

With all of the great books out there it’s hard to pick which one to buy your loved ones. Hopefully this guide can help you find the perfect read for that middle grader in your life.
Beatrice and Croc Harry by Lawrence Hill (Harper Collins) - This is Hill’s debut YA novel and it’s definitely one that I would have gobbled up as a kid. Beatrice wakes up in a treehouse in a strange magical land, without any recollection of how she got there. Surrounded by books and magical creatures that she can communicate with, she sets out on an adventure learning about identity and racism with the help of all the animals. This book will hook young readers in from page one with its creative word play. You can’t help but root for the brave and intelligent Beatrice. (Ages 9-13)
Forever Birchwood by Danielle Daniel (Harper Collins) - Set in Ontario, Forever Birchwood is a great book about family roots, friendship and environmental conservation. Taking place in a small mining town, Wolfe and her friends spend their summer in their hiding place within the birch tree forest. When they discover orange bands on the trees, marking them to be cut down, they must work together to save the forest. This is a great coming of age story, that brings on all the big feelings. It’s a quick read with a good amount of friendship and adventure. (Ages 8-12)
Butt Sandwhich and Tree by Wesley King (Simon and Schuster) - Without a doubt, a title with the word ‘butt’ in it is enough to draw the attention of any middle grader. The story is about Green, a sixth grader with Asperger’s, who after the encouragement of his basketball star older brother Cedar, tries out for the basketball team. However after the Coach’s necklace goes missing, all eyes turn on Green, leaving him and his brother to solve the crime and clear his name. This is a touching story about the brotherly bond. The story alternates between to the two brother’s perspectives and it’s clear how much King drew from his own childhood experiences. (Ages 8-12)
Flipping Forward Twisting Backward by Alma Fullerton (Penguin Random House) - Fifth grader Claire is a natural at gymnastics, but has been keeping a big secret; she can’t read. When the school suggests to her mother to have her tested for learning disabilities, her mom insists that it must be all the time spent training. With the help of her sister, Claire must persuade her mom to get her tested and the help she needs. This is a beautiful book written in poetic verse. It’s a quick and easy read with a very lovable character. (Ages 8-12)
Apartment 713 by Kevin Sylvester (Harper Collins) - It’s no secret that Jake Simmons hates his new home. He misses his old suburban house and can’t see the beauty in the old, decrepit apartment building he now finds himself in. After some exploring of his new surroundings however, he finds himself time traveling, an adventure the reveals the beauty of the building, igniting a drive to save it from demolition. This is a great book full of mystery and adventure but also packed with a lot of heart. The relationships Jake builds with the tenants are heart warming and set a good example for any young reader. (Ages 8-12)
Spy School Project X by Stuart Gibbs (Simon and Schuster) - This is the tenth book in the Spy School series, where Ben Ripley must race against time to track down is arch nemesis, Murray Hill, who put a price on Ben’s head. This book deals with more real life world issues than previous ones, but despite the seriousness of that it still has a lot of funny moments. It is also jam packed with action and suspense. Fans of the Spy School series will absolutely love this book. (Ages 8-12)
The Stars Did Wander Darkling by Colin Meloy (Harper Collins) - Archie Coomes wonders if he’s been watching too many horror movies. Everything he sees and hears starts to take on a sinister edge, but eventually he and his friends can no longer deny that the adults are acting strange and something is going on. Now it’s up to this group of kids to solve and stop it. Though this is a middle grade book, it’s also a great read for adults. It’s set in the 80’s and takes on that Stranger Things vibe. Meloy knocked it out of the park with his lyrical writing, providing a book that kids and parents will equally enjoy. (Ages 8-12)
Eden’s Everdark by Karen Strong (Simon and Schuster) - The old saying goes that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but one look at Eden’s Everdark begs you to read it. After the death of her mother, Eden visits her ancestral home, Safina Island, in the hopes to connect with her roots. One day she finds herself following a black cat that leads her to a parallel world that never sees sunlight, with a witch who wants to make Eden her eternal daughter. Eden must work to defeat the witch or risk being stuck there forever. The grief that Eden feels is palpable in these pages. It is a heartbreakingly beautiful story about love, loss and ancestral connections. The writing is fantastic and draws the readers in from the first to last page. (Ages 8-12)
Anne: An Adaptation of Anne of Green Gables (Sort of) by Kathleen Gros (Harper Collins) - Anne is a foster child who has been shuffled around between countless homes. When she’s placed with the Cuthberts she hopes it’s her final placement. Things seem to be going well, but will they still want her around when she inevitably makes a mistake. She also befriends another girl in the building and as they become fast friends she realizes her feelings may be more than friends. Full disclosure, I have never read Anne of Green Gables, so any references were lost on me. With that said I thought that this was a great graphic novel that handles all those big teenage feelings and emotions. Whether you’re a fan of Anne or not, this is a great book. (Ages 8-12)
The Not-So-Uniform Life of Holly Mei by Christina Matula (Harper Collins) - Things aren’t going so great for Holly Mei, so when her parents abruptly announce that they will be moving from Toronot to Hong Kong, she’s excited for the chance of a fresh start. She soon learns however, that adjusting to this new life will not be as easy as she thought. But she’s determined to get through seventh grade and turn her Hong Kong life into a great adventure. This is a great, fun read that hooks you in from the get-go as you can’t help but root for Holly Mei. Matula did a great job at setting up what’s bound to be an excellent series. (Ages 8-12)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
