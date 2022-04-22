Books and Reviews: Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry, the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, is a delightfully unique book that had me hooked from page one. Meet Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who is determined to be accepted as such in a man’s world. It is the 1960’s after all, when women were expected to be at home, content with being a dutiful wife and not in a lab making brilliant scientific discoveries. After falling in love and becoming a mother, Elizabeth finds herself accepting a job as a tv cooking show host in order to make ends meet. Of course, Elizabeth is far from your average home cook, resulting in a highly educational and unique cooking show packed with lessons in chemistry.
I absolutely loved everything about this book. Garmus crafted not only a strong female protagonist, but she assembled and entire cast of characters that you can’t help but love. The novel is at times heartbreaking, but also filled with many laugh out loud moments. In a world where people are expected to know their place in life, sometimes all it takes is an Elizabeth Zott to come along and teach us to look outside of the box.
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
