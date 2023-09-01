Books and Reviews: Learned by Heart

Bestselling author Emma Donoghue’s latest novel is a breathtakingly beautiful work of historical fiction that’s not to be missed. Based on the love affair between the infamous “first modern lesbian” Anne Lister and Eliza Raine in the 19th Century, Learned by Heart is a well researched novel that focuses on the lesser known Raine. The novel tells the story of how Raine and Lister met at age 14 in an all-girls boarding school in England. Raine was the daughter of an English doctor and unknown Indian mother. After the death of her parents she was sent to live in the boarding school where she was assigned to the attic as her quarters. When Lister arrived and was assigned to bunk with Raine, the two developed an immediate friendship that would later evolve into a romantic relationship.
Anne lister was a prolific diarist and it’s thanks to these diaries that Donoghue was able to piece together this enchanting novel. I loved that she chose to make her focus on Eliza Raine, who we don’t really know much about beyond anything Lister has written about her and their relationship. The book offers a glimpse into life in the 19th century and the path set forward for women by society. This is a heartbreaking novel that is sure to stick with you long after you’ve turned the last page.
Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
