Books and Reviews: Kissing Kosher

Jean Meltzer is back with her third rom-com and I think it’s safe to say that this is her best one yet, which is saying a lot considering how great her first two are. Kissing Kosher is about Avital Cohen, who was forced to give up her dreams of being a photographer when she was hit with a chronic illness. She now finds herself back home and running the family bakery while managing her pain. When this proves to be too challenging she realizes that she needs help and hires Ethan Lippmann. For his part, Ethan applied undercover as he attempts to steal a Cohen family recipe for his family’s rival company. Of course even the best laid plans can go off the rails when feelings and palpable chemistry get in the way.
On the surface, this novel has a sweet blossoming romance with a lead male that readers can’t help but swoon over. However what I loved more about this book was Meltzer’s handling of Avital’s chronic illness. We have a character who has to find a way to live within the constraints of her physical limitations. Her condition is one that can be described as an “invisible disability” and it was wonderful that the book doesn’t go down the route of fantasy where she finds a magic cure. Instead she goes on a journey of finding a way to manage her chronic pain without losing herself completely. The romance in this book is sweet, however the handling of invisible disabilities is the star. This book will help a lot of people feel seen, while educating others on how to simply be there for someone.
Kissing Kosher by Jean Meltzer (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
