Books and Reviews: Holiday romcom roundup

I must admit that I am a sucker for holiday romcoms, where you can escape into a world with holiday magic and romance guaranteed. If this is your cup of tea, here are a few that I enjoyed this year.
Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun (Simon and Schuster) - The entire time that I was reading this book I kept thinking ‘I hope Netflix picks this up and turns it into a movie’. On one snowy night Portland stood still and Ellie Oliver met who she thought was the love of her life, only for the whirlwind romance to last a single night. A year later she finds herself still single and pinning for Jack, while trying desperately to come up with the funds to hold on to her tiny basement apartment. When a local businessman offers to give her a large sum of money to join his family for Christmas and enter into a fake marriage, she figures she has nothing to lose. That is, until she discovers that the love of her life from a year ago is her fake fiancé’s sister. She now has to choose between the money she desperately needs and the love that got away. One thing that I loved about this book is how Cochrun handled Ellie’s social anxiety and the way in which Jack helps her through her panic attacks. The story is very tender and sweet, with a little bit of heat mixed in. I am now hooked and will read anything that Alison Cochrun writes.
A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone (Harper Collins) - If you’re looking to turn up the heat and spice up your holiday reading, then this book is perfect for you. Bee Hobbes has a successful career as a plus-size adult film star but when offered to star in a clean family holiday movie alongside her childhood boy band crush, Nolan Shaw, she jumps at the opportunity. For his part Nolan is trying to rebrand himself to shake his ‘bad boy’ persona and promises his agent to be on his best behaviour, which turns out to be easier said than done when he discovers that his new co-star is none other than the Bianca Von Honey, his favourite adult film star. Without a doubt this is the steamiest romcom that I’ve read and I guess that can be expected when it’s about an adult film star. The writing however is great and keeps you on your toes, unable to put the book down. I absolutely loved this story.
Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D.Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon (Harper Collins) - Stevie has a plan to win back the heart of the love of her life, Sola, and has enlisted the help of her 12 friends. Mother Nature has other plans however and has blanketed Atlanta with a massive snow storm that brings the city to a stand still. Can everyone get through the snow, and their own love troubles, to help Stevie with the most epic apology ever? This book follows the friends as they work their way through the snow storm. The readers don’t know which author penned which love story, but they all work so well together that I could have been convinced that it was written by one person. This YA novel is a fun page turner with all of the holiday feels.
The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk (Harper Collins) - If you’re looking for a holiday romance with many laugh out loud moments this is the one for you. Gwen Baker’s life is falling apart, she’s newly single and on work leave after a rather embarrassing incident. She hopes that the Christmas holiday at her childhood home in the country is just the thing she needs to get back on track. What she wasn’t expecting was to end up in a time loop, reliving Christmas Day over and over again. As she works to figure out a way out of this loop, she re-discovers her childhood boy next door crush, Dev, bringing back all her teenage feelings. This book had me laughing out loud throughout. The story is sweet with some unexpected moments and just the right amount steam.
Reasonable Adults by Robin Lefler (Harper Collins) - A wintery rom-com set in Canada? Yes, please! Kate is not where she thought she’d be at thirty-one. Recently single, newly fired for an embarrassing and very public mistake from a job she did not like, she finds herself questioning her life decisions. Determined to prove to her family that she did not make a mistake moving to the big city, Kate ends up applying for a job at a remote resort where she has no choice but to work on herself. This is a fun, quirky wintery read full of a cast of characters that you can’t help but love. Though this is a romance novel, Kate’s self-journey really takes the centre stage. The fact that it’s set in Canada is just the icing on the cake.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
