Books and Reviews: Hazel Fine Sings Along

In her debut novel, Katie Wicks brings us a juicy, drama-filled rom-com that’s guaranteed to please fans of reality tv. Aspiring singer songwriter Hazel Fine finally catches a break when approached by a talent scout to audition for the hit reality singing competition The Sing Along. As Hazel moves through the rounds of the competition however, she finds herself in the middle of scandal after scandal as her secretive past catches up to her. In the midst of all the drama between contestants Hazel also finds herself falling for the show’s music director. Can she get past it all and focus on the task at hand?
This book reads as a behind-the-scenes look of reality tv singing competitions. The contestants will do anything to boost their chances of making it to the next round so there is no shortage of drama. There’s a lot going on in this book, drama between contestants, scandals between the judges, and an unexpected romance. Everything seems to happen in a whirlwind and that’s exactly what I would expect it feels like when participating in a singing competition.
Overall this is a quick, fun read and I look forward to seeing what Katie Wicks comes up with next.
Hazel Fine Sings Along by Katie Wicks (Wattpad Books) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.