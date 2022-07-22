Books and Reviews: Groupies

If you’re looking for a dark and gritty novel that examines the underbelly of the 1970’s rock scene, then Sarah Priscus’ debut novel Groupies is the book for you. The year is 1977 and college dropout Faun Novak has decided to relocate to L.A to reunite with her best friend from high school, Josie. An aspiring photographer, Faun’s quickly swept into Josie’s new circle of friends, who happen to be groupies of a popular rock’n’roll band. Never leaving the house without her polaroid camera, Faun soon becomes the band’s photographer, documenting every off stage moment, and falling deeper in love not with the band, but with the groupie lifestyle.
Without a doubt this novel is a strong debut for Priscus. She was able to take this enviable lifestyle, to be in the inner circle of the rich and famous, and turn it upside down by showing how tiring, lonely and isolating it can be. The constant threads running through this novel was that of belonging and excess. The groupies all want to feel special, as if they are different from the rest, that they are the real fans, that they belong. Of course, just like all the drugs and alcohol that the rocks stars in this novel go through, the girls themselves are just as expendable, after all, there’s always another ready and willing to step in to give these rock icons all the love and adoration that they crave. As I first mentioned, this novel is dark and gritty, and that’s what makes it so enjoyable. You pity most of the characters, frustrated by their naivety, but are drawn to them like a moth to a flame.
Groupies by Sarah Priscus (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
