Books and Reviews: Fun books for Easter and Passover

So many wonderful holidays, and so many wonderful books to read together! Easter and Passover is upon us, and these are some fun reads to share over the holidays.
How To Catch An Easter Bunny. So how do you catch that willy little rabbit? You'll have to read this cute book to find out.
Matzah Meals: A Passover Cookbook for Kids. Invite your kids to participate in the preparation of the Passover meal with these easy-to-follow recipes.
Wow, this bunny is not only big but quite mischievous too. How big could he be? And how will Big Bunny end?
Inspired by a vignette in the classic Curious George Flies a Kite, Curious George and the Bunny is a sweet story of hide-and-seek.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.