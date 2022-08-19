Books and Reviews: For The Love Of Learning

As August winds down and prep begins for a new school year, Kristin Phillips’ memoir For the Love of Learning: A Year in the Life of a School Principal is the perfect book to shed light on what it takes to run a school. When I first picked this book up I had wondered if I would be a good audience, considering I am not an educator. As a parent of elementary aged children however, I found this book to be very eye opening and was fully engrossed in it. Phillips takes us through a school year, starting with fall, in an Ontario public school. We’re introduced to a cast of varying children from kindergarten through grade 8 and all their different educational and social needs. Readers are given a glimpse of the hurdles public schools and educators must jump through to get things done, whether it be working around government rules, school board rules or union rules. Throughout the book Phillips also opens up about issues taking place in her personal life such as a recent divorce and the mental health struggles of one of her children. Through the telling of her story she reminds us something that parents tend to forget; that educators are people too, with lives outside of the school.
Without a doubt Kristin Phillips is an educator and principal that all parents would be so lucky to have leading their children’s school. Her love for learning and desire to always evolve with the times jumps right off the page. As a parent it was lovely to read a book written with so much love and enthusiasm in the quest to help children be the best that they can be.
For the Love of Learning: A Year in the Life of School Principal by Kristin Phillips (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
