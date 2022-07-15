Books and Reviews: Counterfeit

If you’re looking for an all-engrossing, quick, fun summer read, then look no further than Kirsten Chen’s Counterfeit. Chosen as Reese Witherspoon’s June bookclub selection, Counterfeit is one of those witty books that keeps you smirking as the story unfolds. Ava Wong is a Stanford educated lawyer on a temporary leave looking after her young child. Her world is turned upside down when an old college roommate re-enter’s Ava’s life and draws her into the world of counterfeit luxury handbags. The story is mostly told through Ava’s perspective as she recounts the series of events to a detective. Chen has expertly crafted Ava’s story, reminding readers that not everything is as perfect as it seems. The counterfeit bags are a perfect metaphor for Ava’s life. She’s a rule following, Stanford educated lawyer, married to a heart-surgeon. From the outside looking in her life is perfect. On the inside everything is crumbling, she’s struggling with her son’s behaviour, she’s unsure if she wants to even be a lawyer and her husband seems disconnected.
This book is a page turner that you won’t want to put down. I look forward to seeing what Chen comes out with next.
Counterfeit by Kirsten Chen (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
