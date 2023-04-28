Books and Reviews: Coronation Year

One of the most highly anticipated novels of the year, Jennifer Robson’s Coronation Year is not to be missed by fans of historical fiction. Set in a fictional hotel, The Blue Lion, the novel follows the lives of three individuals in the six months leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Edie is the owner of the struggling Blue Lion and hopes that the hotel being on the procession route will buoy sales, enough to keep her hotel open a little bit longer. Jamie is an artist who takes up residence in the hotel as he works on the biggest commission of his career. Photographer Stella, a Holocaust survivor from Italy, also takes up residence at the Blue Lion as she works for a local magazine and is tasked with taking pictures of the procession. In the lead up to the big day their lives will collide as they work together to stop an attack on the hotel.
Robson has a way of placing you in the hotel, in 1953. Her characters are charming and you can’t help but to be drawn into their stories. I love books that place you at an historical moment from a perspective you may not have ever considered, like a struggling hotel along the route. The novel is complete with everything you could ask for in a story, likeable characters, sweet romance, a mystery to solve and an action packed ending that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Coronation Year by Jennifer Robson (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
