Books and Reviews: CBC'S Canada Reads returns March 27-30

What is the one book that all of Canada should read this year? That’s what the CBC’s annual battle of the books, Canada Reads, sets out to determine. The theme of this year’s competition is the one book to shift your perspective.
Here is this year’s shortlist, along with the celebrity champions:
Ducks by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly), championed my Canada’s most successful Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach.
Greenwood by Michael Christie (McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada), championed by actor/filmmaker Keegan Connor Tracy.
Hotline by Dimitri Nasrallah (Esplanade Books, an imprint of Véhicule Press), championed by Yukon-based, bhangra artist and educator, Gurdeep Pandher.
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Ray, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada) championed by #BookTok (TikTok) content creator and nursing student, Tasnim Geedi.
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (HarperPerennial, an imprint of Harper Collins Canada), championed by actor, director, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director, Michael Greyeyes.
As in previous years, I will be reading all five contending books in time for the debates. Keep an eye out for my roundup and if you’re reading along please share your thoughts with us! Which book do you think will take home the title of Canada Reads champion 2023?
The live debates will take place Monday, March 27, through Thursday, March 30, and are once again hosted by Ali Hassan.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.