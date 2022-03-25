Books and Reviews: Canada Reads roundup

One of my favourite things about Canada Reads and my personal challenge of reading all 5 contenders, is finding books that I probably otherwise would not have read. I’m blown away by the books on this year’s list and for the first time since I’ve been following the competition, I do not have a clear favourite that I hope wins. I highly recommend all of the books on this year’s shortlist, as they are all important reads all in their own ways.
Scarborough by Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp) - This book will kick you in the gut and pull at your heartstrings all at the same time. Hernandez manages to bring on a full spectrum of emotions, where in one sitting you’re engulfed in such sadness and despair over human ugliness and the next you’re so overfull with love that you can’t shake the giant smile from your face. Scarborough tells the story of three low income families, living in the culturally diverse city of Scarborough Ontario, and brings us through a year in their life. One thing that makes this novel standout however is that the story is mostly told through the children’s lens. The novel deals with the many issues that are ever so present in low income areas, addiction, violence, homelessness, hunger and racism. Despite all the darkness however, it’s hard to miss the undercurrent of love that flows through this novel.
What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart) - This is a hauntingly beautiful book. Taking the reader back and forth between the ‘before’ and ‘after’, What Strange Paradise is about a nine year old Syrian boy who finds himself on a refugee boat heading “to the West”. The story begins when our protagonist Amir washes up on shore with other refugees, only he is not dead. Immediately running away from the beach, Amir encounters fifteen year old Vänna, who takes an instant liking to the child and decides to help him evade the officials and find a safe passage back home. What I found to be so captivating with El Akkad’s writing in this novel, is how different the feel between the before and after are. The before chronicles Amir’s journey to and on the boat. We meet a colourful cast of characters as one would in real life. The before felt like a glimpse into what it must be like to be on a refugee boat. The after sections of the book however took on a fantastical adventure-like quality. It felt as if you’re reading two very different novels that connect perfectly to make up a spectacular piece of literature.
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (Harper Collins) - I have been eyeing this book since its 2018 release and was so happy to see it shortlisted this year. Without a doubt it lives up it its hype. Edugyan is a brilliant writer who brings us on an adventure of self discovery as we follow George Washington Black as a young child slave to being a young adult freeman. Though the book brings the reader on many geographical adventures, from the Barbados to America, Canada and the UK, the true adventure is Black’s journey to discovering his self-worth. How does a man begin to see himself as a human when he is raised in slavery, spending his life being told that he is worthless and nothing? The physical journey that our protagonist takes at times might seem fantastical, but the personal growth that Black experiences is the true hook this book. Edugyan also does a really great job at making the reader feel as though they are at the various geographical locations, whether at sea or in the arctic cold.
Life in the City of Dirty Water by Clayton Thomas-Müller (Penguin Random House) - This is the only work of non-fiction to make this year’s shortlist. Clayton Thomas-Müller is a cree activist from Manitoba who has dedicated his life’s work to campaigning on behalf of Indigenous peoples around the world, whether it be working to stop pipelines to helping Indigenous youth stay out of juvenile detention. The memoir is rather disjointed after the first section, jumping around the timeline of this life. It’s written in such a way that as a reader you almost feel as if you’re just sitting around a table with Thomas-Müller as he tells you about his life.
Five Little Indians by Michelle Good (Harper Collins) - I have previously reviewed this novel last summer, here is a repost: What happens to the children of residential schools when they are finally released, with no money and no real life skills? In Five Little Indians we meet five young adults with barely a penny to their names, who try to navigate and survive the real world with the trauma from their school days weighing on them. All five characters deal with their trauma in different ways, from drug and alcohol addiction to prostitution, they all struggle to forget and move on. Good brings us a powerful story about trauma, loss, but also love and friendship.
The Canada Reads debates will take place from March 28-31 and will be broadcast on CBC Radio One, CBC Listen, CBC TV, CBC Gem and on CBC Books.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.